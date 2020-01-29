Miami and Quapaw Public Schools were closed Wednesday and Thursday after a high volume of students and staff were out with the flu or other related illnesses.

Classes were to resume on Friday, Jan. 31.

Wyandotte and Fairland schools were also closed for part of last week due to illness.

“We will use these two days to disinfect all school sites and hopefully stop the spread of the flu virus,” Miami Superintendent Jeremy Hogan said Wednesday. “Custodial and maintenance staff is busy cleaning everything using a special machine to spray everything down with.”

And it’s not just the flu. There’s also strep, bronchitis, and pneumonia going around.

“I’m told kids and adults are trying to get back into their schedules too soon and then end up being diagnosed with strep throat, or something else,” Hogan added.

“We have been monitoring things closely for a couple of weeks now. Our numbers were at about 8% and then went down to 6%. But then we started trending back up and Tuesday our numbers increased and we had another about 60 kids that went home during the day, so that pushed us up to 14%. And we had over 40 staff out with some type of sickness, mainly the flu.

“So that is why we decided we had to help everybody get better. Otherwise it just continues to spread,” Hogan said.

He said it takes at least 48 hours to make sure the schools aren’t a breeding ground for continuing to spread the flu.

“Forty-eight hours is pretty commonplace in school,” Hogan said. “I’m sure we will still have some kids out sick, but hopefully we will be over the hump. Hopefully we come back to school on Friday and can move forward to finish the year out strong.”