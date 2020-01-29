Linda Fay Dickson departed this life Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her home in Seminole at the age of 71 years.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Parks Brothers Chapel in Chandler with Pastor Dorma Lee Allensworth officiating.

