MIAMI — The flu has arrived in Ottawa County, with some areas being hit harder than others, including Wyandotte and Fairland, where schools were closed Friday due to the high numbers of flu-related absenteeism last week.

To date, there have been 12 flu-related hospitalizations in Ottawa County, but no deaths. The northeast region, which includes Ottawa County, has seen one death.

The other counties in the region include Craig, Delaware, Kay, Mayes, Noble, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers and Washington.

The number of flu-related deaths in the nation has gone up to 21, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported Friday, and there have been eight deaths in Oklahoma to date.

The total hospitalizations include people of all ages and have reached 337, with the greatest number hospitalized being age 65 and over.

Approximately 1,015 flu-related hospitalizations have been reported nationwide.

“We have been monitoring it closely but we haven’t had the percentages that you’re seeing at Wyandotte and Fairland, from what’s been communicated to me from them,” said Miami School Superintendent Jeremy Hogan. “We are running about 8% of our student population that has been out. We will continue to monitor it closely on a daily basis. Last year we got up to about 12 percent, so we haven’t hit those levels yet,”

“If it starts to get close to 15 percent, that’s about the time we will consider canceling school for a day or two so we can disinfect everything and clean it real good and give kids time to stay home and recover and hopefully keep the flu bug from spreading.

“I have fielded quite a few calls in the past couple of days from parents and community members. We are monitoring it and our attendance. There are lots of things we have to consider before we decide to cancel school. We try to use our best judgment and if we see that number is climbing we will close the schools to keep the flu from rapidly spreading,” Hogan said.

The flu, also called influenza, is a respiratory illness caused by a virus that is highly contagious and is spread by coughing, sneezing or touching a surface handled by someone that is infected.

The results can be severe, especially for young children, pregnant women, people with underlying medical conditions, and seniors. Symptoms include fever, body aches, fatigue, and chills.

The best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated. But if you do get sick, it is recommended that you stay home for at least 24 hours after the fever has ended (without the use of Tylenol, Ibuprofen or Motrin-type over the counter medications).

Also avoid going shopping and traveling and stay away from social events and public gatherings, including work and school. Two of the best preventative measures include washing the hands often and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or cloth.

“The one thing we are still trying to remind everyone about is that there are still several weeks left in the flu season and it is not too late to get a flu shot,” said Jamie Dukes, OSDH Public Information Manager, Office of Communications for Ottawa County. “We still encourage people to get a shot, but it does take about two weeks to become fully effective, so we encourage everyone who hasn’t already done so to get their flu shot. It does help to reduce the severity of the illness and it is the best line of protection that we have,” With many weeks of the flu season remaining, the number of flu-associated hospitalizations and deaths are expected to increase, the OSDH reported Friday. Flu shots are encouraged for all individuals over the age of six months. Officials are also encouraging the vaccine for youth who may be impacted more severely.

Children ages 6 months to 8-years-old who have never had a flu vaccination will need two shots at least 28 days apart.

Flu shots also are encouraged for those over the age of 65, those who have chronic heart and lung conditions, and for pregnant women.

While the flu shot may not be 100% effective in preventing the flu, it offers the best protection and plays a vital role in reducing flu-associated hospitalizations and deaths.

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the flu vaccination prevented 6.2 million illnesses, 3.2 million medical visits, 91,000 hospitalizations and 5,700 deaths during the 2017-2018 influenza season.

For more information, visit https://www.ok.gov/health/ or call the Ottawa County Health Department at 918-540-2481, 1930 N. Elm St., Miami.