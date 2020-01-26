The Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers finalized the rule defining "waters of the United States" (WOTUS). Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association is grateful for the new rule and the clarity it includes.

"This is a major positive announcement for Oklahoma Agriculture. One of the worst issues with the old rule was the vagueness and uncertainty. This new rule provides clear definitions, giving cattle producers certainty on such things as stock ponds and roadside ditches. We are thankful to the Administration for recognizing the need for this new rule."

This rule was proposed in December 2018 and has been going through the administrative rulemaking process for the past year. In September 2019, the 2015 WOTUS rule was officially repealed through a separate rule. This action cements the substantive replacement of WOTUS - a rule defining which water features deserve federal protection under the Clean Water Act and which features are properly excluded from federal control.

