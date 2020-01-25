Sophomore Hallee Winsea collected four 3-point field goals as McLoud went to 7-9 on the year with a 52-33 win over Meeker Friday in consolation play of the 66 Conference Tournament at McLoud High School.

Winsea posted a team-high 14 points and junior Lexie Boyer deposited 13 points, including two 3-point field goals.

Cheyenne Banks concluded with 11 points and Jessie Wooten canned two treys en route to eight points. Banks, a junior, collected 12 rebounds and seven blocks. Makyna Higdon had eight rebounds.

McLoud, which outscored Meeker 18-5 in the second quarter, was up 32-13 at the intermission.

Madison Hedge was Meeker’s high scorer with nine. Halle Calvillo had Meeker’s only trey.

McLoud defeated Meeker 58-50 Dec. 3.

The Lady Redskins will challenge Okemah in Saturday’s noon consolation-title game. Okemah dropped a 54-46 decision to McLoud earlier this season.

Meeker’s next action will be Tuesday against visiting Chandler

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.