It was consolation Friday at the Pottawatomie County Invitational Tournament and local teams were represented in all four contests. The two girls games were runaways while the two boys' games each came down to the wire.

The North Rock Creek Cougars defeated Wetumka 46-43 and the Earlsboro Wildcats downed Macomb 51-45 and on the girls side the Lady Cougars downed Macomb 59-17 and Wellston’s Lady Tigers whipped Asher 57-25.

North Rock Creek 46, Wetumka 43 (boys consolation)

Noah McMullan erupted for 23 points as the Cougars advanced to the consolation championship. McMullan hit four treys and with :37 left in the contest sealed the win with a steal at half court and layup to go up 45-41.

North Rock Creek took the lead 15-9 after the first quarter and claimed a 26-22 halftime lead.

The Chieftains made things interesting in the third, outscoring the Cougars 11-7 in the quarter and sent the game into the fourth quarter, knotted at 33-33.

North Rock Creek led by as many as five points in the fourth, but Wetumka kept things tight with the scoring of their guards. The backcourt trio scored 42 of their 43 points.

Takota Bryce scored eight for North Rock Creek and Diego Garcia scored six.

Wetumka was led by Alex Freeman’s 16 and Jordan Osborn hit for 14. Cody Sparks scored a dozen off of the bench.

Earlsboro 51, Macomb 45 (boys consolation)

A slight lull in Macomb scoring, during the second quarter of play, gave just enough room for the Earlsboro Wildcats to earn a trip to the consolation championship.

Macomb led 10-8 after the first quarter, but was outscored 10-4 in the second and Earlsboro took the 18-14 lead into intermission.

The biggest lead by any team came at the final :01of the game, when Earlsboro’s Cody Skaggs hit two free throws to go up by six. Skaggs finished with 11 points.

The two squads played even in the third quarter, each scoring 16 points and the Wildcats led 34-30 heading into the fourth.

Macomb got to within a point, 44-43, with 1:32 left when Donald Akens hit two free throws. The Wildcats’ next possession ended on a missed shot and Macomb had a chance to take the lead.

Earlsboro’s Micah Anderson had a different plan. Anderson stole the ball from the Hornets and took it in for the layup with 1:09 remaining.

Macomb’s Brett Barry had a look at a game-tying 3-pointer with :39, but his attempt rimmed out.

The Wildcats closed things out, hitting 5-of-6 free throws in the last :25 of play.

Macomb’s Alex Barry led all scorers with 15. Riley Johnson added nine for the Hornets.

Anderson led Earlsboro with 11 and George Ring netted nine off the bench.

Earlsboro will face North Rock Creek Saturday at 1:30 pm. The game will be played at North Rock Creek High School.

North Rock Creek 59, Macomb 17 (girls consolation)

The Lady Cougars had 10 players score as they defeated the Macomb Lady Hornets to advance into Saturday’s consolation championship. They will face the Wellston Lady Tigers at noon.

North Rock Creek opened up a 15-5 lead after the first quarter then increased it to 39-15 at the half. Jayden Haney led the Lady Cougar scoring parade with 12 points. Desiree Johnson and Olivia Stacy each added eight for North Rock Creek.

The Lady Cougar defense, in the third quarter, held Macomb scoreless for the eight minutes of play. They led 51-15 after the third.

Macomb’s Mariah Carolina led the Lady Hornets with 11 points.

Wellston 57, Asher 25 (girls consolation)

A slow start doomed the Lady Indians in their bid to move into the consolation championship game. Wellston took advantage of the Lady Indians’ cold shooting and built a 26-4 first-quarter lead. The dominance continued in the second as the lady Tigers led 43-10 at the half.

Kaylea McLin led all scorers with 17 for Wellston. Trista Baird added 11 points for the Lady Tigers and Juli Jackson chipped in eight.

Victoria Frankovich led Asher with nine and Alexis Francis scored five.