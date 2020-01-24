Homeschool entry Dallas Thunder swept Tecumseh Thursday in first-round play of the 48th Annual Clester Harrington Shortgrass Classic Invitational.

ALTUS — Homeschool entry Dallas Thunder swept Tecumseh Thursday in first-round play of the 48th Annual Clester Harrington Shortgrass Classic Invitational.

Tecumseh’s girls were upended 54-45 and Tecumseh’s boys dropped a 58-44 decision.

In the girls’ game, Tecumseh, down 31-17 at halftime, went on a 15-5 tear in the third quarter to pull within 36-32.

“We played really well in the second half,” Tecumseh coach Eldon Gentry said. “All of their players could really shoot it.”

Thunder player Trinity Helms headed all scorers with 21 with three of her floor shots canned from past the 3-point line. Teammate Jordan Jackson finished with 13 points and two treys.

Tawny Billy was Tecumseh’s high scorer with 14, followed by Kenzli Warden with 11. Billy recorded three of Tecumseh’s five 3-pointers.

Tecumseh (8-6) hit 8-of-15 free throws. The winners were 10 of 16.

Tecumseh will meet the Altus JV squad at 1 p.m. today in consolation play. Altus JV fell to Lawton MacArthur Thursday.

Boys

Dallas Thunder 58, Tecumseh 44

Tecumseh was outscored in ever quarter in falling to 11-3 on the season.

With no starter shorter than 6-foot, 3-inches, the Thunder recorded several put-back field goals after grabbing offensive rebounds.

Down 39-28 entering the fourth quarter, Tecumseh crawled within six points but got no closer.

Seniors Jacob Green and Kainan Ryan, both listed at 5-foot, 9-inches, headed Tecumseh’s scoring with 15 apiece.

Ryan hit three 3-point field goals and Emet Longhorn had two treys as part of an eight-point outing.

Tecumseh was 11 of 15 from the line. The victors were 11 of 24.

Tecumseh will collide with Altus at 2:30 today in consolation play.

Altus was defeated by Bishop McGuinness Thursday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.