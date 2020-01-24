MIAMI — City council members here approved community financial support and fee waivers for J-M Farms related to their planned facility expansion that was recently announced.

About the waivers, Director of Public Utilities Tyler Cline told the council that the waiver for building permits, water and electric service, construction and solid waste.”

Mayor Rudy Schultz and City Manager Dean Kruithof said this is something the city is happy to do for any business that is expanding.

“This goes along with our comprehensive plan for growth and development. Seventeen jobs will be created by this and it will spur further growth,” Kruithof said.

“In the grand scheme of things for our budget it really has very little affect, but it means a lot to an existing business, because most of the growth and development happens with existing businesses, not new businesses, and it’s a way to have that type of partnership.”

Councilman Brian Forester recused himself from the discussion because he works at J-M Farms.

Forrester told his fellow councilors “it goes without saying that over the last year I have been looking at the possibility of taking a step back from the council, so as of tonight I am announcing that at the conclusion of tonight’s meeting I will be resigning my seat in Ward 1.

“One thing I always told Rudy is that the last thing I want to do is leave a seat vacant, but I think at the end of last year I really struggled. And one of the things that bothered me is leaving the other council members up here without another perspective. But they have been gracious enough to understand.

“I have learned a lot and I appreciate Rudy for giving me this opportunity. And I appreciate everybody on staff. And I thank my wife and kids for allowing me to be here. That’s the main reason I am stepping away. I have a 10-year-old son and a daughter who’s 13 and I get to step away and put family first. To the public I would like to say, ‘If you feel like you can make a difference in the city, I invite you to get involved and visit with the mayor and council members.’”

Schultz thanked Forrester for his service and said that he welcomes anyone interested in the now vacant seat on the council to contact him.

Council members approved amending the city’s alcoholic beverage ordinances to bring them in line with new state laws.

“This is our third or fourth time looking at this ordinance,” city attorney Ben Loring said. “We have the occupational tax that, under state law, we can set to the same amount that it costs to get the license, which varies dramatically under the state ordinance (some are up to $5,000). Our thoughts are that under our old ordinance everything was $50. Let’s keep it at $50 and then during the budgeting process evaluate what the actual cost to the city is going to be.

“I suspect that our overall cost with regards to a bar in the city limits, when you take into consideration the amount of time law enforcement will spend out there, as opposed to, say Walmart that also sells wine and cold beer. The costs would be significantly more for the bar. As opposed to taking a wild shot as to what to set the tax at, we should re-evaluate that at a later time. Under the new law there are 20 or more different licenses,” Loring said.

Schultz said that staff will look at which will apply to Miami and then come up with a recommendation for a price.

“That way we can basically explain that these are our costs for enforcing the ordinance and we are passing our costs along to the businesses,” Kruithof said.

“I was asked about one of the provisions that set the time limits for the operation of on premises consumption entities (and there is a variety),” Loring said. “It’s tied into what the county has set that as, done by a vote in 1985 when the state allowed counties to vote for county option. In the new statutes it’s not a city discretion thing. We have to go by what the county has set those hours at.

“When we first drafted this nobody could find the actual county ordinance that was voted on in 1985, so we drafted it as a best guess as what it said, but were subsequently able to get a copy of the resolution from the ABLE (Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement) Commission and we had to change it to match what the county vote called for,” Loring said.

When Schultz asked if Loring was asking for approval, Loring said, “It would be advisable because we have not collected the occupational tax for any entities that would be paying it this fiscal year because we had to make changes to our ordinance to come into compliance with state law. We need to do that so we can enforce it for this fiscal year,” Loring said.