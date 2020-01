Janie Maples, 72, of Claremore, Oklahoma passed from this life Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A visitation with the family will be held 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at Rice Funeral Service in Claremore. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Chapel of the Garden at Rice Funeral Service in Claremore.