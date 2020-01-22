Wilma June (Inman) Vinita

Wilma June (Inman) Vinita began the new year with her perfected heavenly body after departing this life in the early morning hours of January 1, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Illinois.

June was born to Carl and Gracie (Lewis) Inman, the third of six children on April 4, 1942, at their farm home in Alluwe, Oklahoma. She started school in the one room Lee Square School and graduated from Alluwe High School with the class of 1960.

She married Neil Vinita; and from this union, five daughters were born. She made homes for her children on several military bases and later located in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. June was employed at Central States Business Forms in Dewey, Oklahoma, retiring in 2004 after 20 years of service. She greatly enjoyed playing the piano, learning early on to play by ear. She loved spending time with her family. She was fond of taking trips with her brothers & sisters, family reunions and time spent with her classmates.

June is survived by her four daughters; Pamela and husband Dan Cribbett of Paxton, Illinois, Angela Greenway, Paula and Janeil Vinita of Tulsa, OK, thirteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is remembered by two brothers; Don & wife Neoma Inman of Claremore, OK, Ron & wife Marilyn Inman of Chelsea, OK., three sisters; Evelyn Jordan of Nowata, OK, Goldie Blanke of Miami, OK, and Kay & husband Gary Thorpe of Grove, OK; brother-in-law Gene & wife Donna Vinita of Angels Camp, CA and sister-in-law Patsy and husband Anthony Mathews of Tahlequah, OK. Also, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be remembered by all as the sweetest soul that ever lived.

A Memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Community Church in Nowata, OK on January 27, 2020 at 3:00 pm. June will be interred next to her beloved parents and recently deceased daughter, Tina Vinita, in Nowata Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to Cookson Hills Christian Home, 60416 Hwy. 10, Kansas, OK 74347.