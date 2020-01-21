Every year, the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise awards the Best of Bartlesville awards to local businesses. Voted on by area residents and consumers, the awards honor over 200 businesses that are at the top of their field.

In lieu of this annual event, several businesses have reported phone calls in which the caller said an award for Best of Bartlesville will be shipped after confirming their address.

This is not the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, so please do not accept any offers of this nature over the phone or via email. The EE’s Best of Bartlesville awards will be delivered in person by one of our advertising staff. If you have any questions, please feel free to call the Examiner-Enterprise at 918-335-8200.

We are sorry for the inconvenience.