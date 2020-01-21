Some Bartlesville residents will do anything to raise money for Special Olympics, even if it means taking an icy dive into frigid water.

No matter how cold the temperature is outside or in the water, participants will be taking $75 plunges on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville. Registration will begin at 10 a.m.

“If you don’t get around to registering to plunge before Saturday, that’s OK, because we will sign you up on the day of the plunge!” said Jennifer Lightle, Special Olympics Oklahoma Special Development Director. “It’s only $75 to register and all of the money raised stays right here in Oklahoma to support programs for more than 11,600 Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes.”

Special Olympics was founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver. The first International Special Olympics Games were held in 1968 at Soldier Field in Chicago. There are programs in all 50 states and more than 4.4 million athletes in 226 Accredited Special Olympics Programs across more than 170 countries worldwide with 7 regional offices around the world, located in Africa, Asia Pacific, East Asia, Europe-Eurasia, Latin America, Middle East-North Africa and North America. Special Olympics, Inc. is a non-profit international organization located in Washington, DC.

Oklahoma’s first Special Olympics event was an athletics competition at the University of Tulsa in 1969. In 1972, Special Olympics Oklahoma was incorporated as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is governed by a state-wide Board of Directors. Special Olympics Oklahoma is authorized and accredited by Special Olympics, Inc., for the benefit of citizens with intellectual disabilities. Today, Special Olympics Oklahoma benefits 11,600 athletes and is supported by over 1,700 volunteer coaches and thousands of sponsors, donors and volunteers conducting more than 140 sports competitions and training clinics every year.

The statewide goal for the 2020 Annual Polar Plunge is to raise $300,000 or more for Special Olympics Oklahoma. Last year, over $282,000 was raised. This is the largest fundraising event all year for Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes.

Almost 40 Bartlesville individually or in groups took to cold water last year and raised $18,000. Lightle said the goal is $20,000 for this year. Don’t be surprised to see a few in costume.

“We’ve had green Army men, space cadets and the Diving Divas, where they dressed in old prom dresses,” Lightle said.

Contestants, who dress for the occasion, parade around the pool before judges award the winner the Golden Plunger award.

More than 1,000 students athetes are in the Bartlesville area district and 11,680 athletes in the state.

“The Polar Bear Plunge is the biggest grassroots where we really shine and raise funds for Special Olympics,” Lightle said.

The athletes benefit from the year-round sports training and the socialization and sportsmanship skills they learn. For some students, staying in the dorm in Stillwater, is their first time spent away from home and an opportunity to see new things. In addition to the competition, they meet many new friends, eat in restaurants and dorms, and attend a dance.

“This is their Super Bowl and they look forward to it all year. It’s an opportunity shine, meet friends and socialize,” she said.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

The goal of Special Olympics is for all persons with intellectual disabilities to have the opportunity to become useful and productive citizens who are accepted and respected by their families, friends and in their communities.

Athletes carry the benefits from their involvement in Special Olympics with them in their daily lives at home, in the classroom, on the job and in the community. Families are strengthened and the community increases its understanding, acceptance and respect of these individuals

Winter Games are held in January in Edmond, Oklahoma City, Norman and The University of Oklahoma. Sports competitions at Winter Games are Swimming, Bowling, Volleyball and Basketball. Other events include Young Athletes, Olympic Town, and Victory Night

Summer Games are held in May in Stillwater and on the campus of Oklahoma State University. Sports competitions at Summer Games are Athletics, Bocce, Bowling, Golf, Horseshoes, Powerlifting, Unified 3-on-3 Basketball and Unified Softball. Other events also include Motor Activities Program Young Athletes, Healthy Athletes, Opening Ceremonies, Olympic Village, Law Enforcement Torch Run, Celebration Night and Closing Ceremonies.