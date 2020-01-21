Oklahoma Aerospace Commerce Economic Services (ACES), a division of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, is set to host a free career fair for job seekers. Some of Oklahoma’s leading aerospace companies will gather at Rose State College’s Hudiburg Chevrolet Center, 6000 S Prosper Blvd., Midwest City, OK 73110 on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM to discuss open positions in the industry and provide job search tips for attendees, as well as on-the-spot interview opportunities.

“ACES has identified workforce development as a primary focus in our strategy to advance Oklahoma’s aerospace industry,” ACES Program Director Lt. General Don Wetekam said. “There are currently more than 1,500 aerospace-related job openings in the Oklahoma City area alone and we have a goal of adding 10,000 more to our state in the next five years. Events like this career fair are vitally important to help fill current job openings and keep up with the demands of our state’s second-largest industry.”

The career fair is open to all job seekers from high school students to senior engineers. Early entry will be available for Rose State College students, veterans, veteran spouses and active duty military at 9:00 AM. This event is made possible by Oklahoma ACES and their partners: Jones PR, Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Tulsa Tech, Rose State College and Oklahoma Military Connection.

Job seekers interested in attending can visit “Oklahoma Aerospace Career Fair – Midwest City” on Eventbrite or Facebook.

For more information please contact Ashley Glass at 405-229-9959 or ashley@jones.pr.