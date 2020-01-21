COMANCHE — Entering the 89th annual Stephens County Tournament on Monday, the Davis Lady Wolves had plenty of momentum, having won four straight contests.

COMANCHE — Entering the 89th annual Stephens County Tournament on Monday, the Davis Lady Wolves had plenty of momentum, having won four straight contests. Unfortunately, the Empire Lady Bulldogs had their own reason to be confident, having handed No. 9 Velma-Alma its first loss of the season last Tuesday, and their surge proved to be just a little stronger. Despite taking an early lead, the Lady Wolves couldn’t slow down the high powered Lady Bulldogs as Davis was sent to the consolation bracket with a 53-40 defeat at Tommy D. Weast Gymnasium in Comanche, dropping them to 5-7 on the season. The Lady Wolves took the early lead in the first quarter at 2-0, and led by as many as four points at 6-2 with 6:36 left in the frame. However, just over a minute later Empire had tied the game at 6-6 and took the lead at 9-6 at the 4:04 mark of the first. Davis got to within one at 9-8, but the Lady Bulldogs ended the first quarter on a 15-5 run to lead 24-13 going to the second. It seemed as though the Lady Wolves had some momentum before the break as they cut the deficit to single digits at 30-23 with 1:29 left before halftime. Empire would take a 32-24 lead into the break. After the interval, it was all Empire as they held Davis to just seven points in the third quarter while scoring 11 points. A 10-9 run in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for the Lady Bulldogs. Logan Pruitt led Davis with eight points followed by Natalie Hill and Chloe Summers with seven points apiece. Grace Murphy added six points for the Lady Wolves with Jordan Brown scoring five points. Jade Millan led all scorers with 20 points for Empire with Jasmine Millan scoring 12 points and Jaycee Porter putting in 11 points. Davis will play either Comanche or Bray-Doyle in the consolation semifinals Friday night at 6:40 p.m.