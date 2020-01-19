When Shawnee City Commissioners meet Monday, several agenda items will be up for their consideration.

When Shawnee City Commissioners meet Tuesday, several agenda items will be up for their consideration.

Up for approval by the city is consideration of a resolution to adopt a Complete Streets Policy.

In a memo to the commission from Planning Director Rebecca Blaine, Complete Streets is an approach to planning and designing streets and street networks that prioritizes safe and convenient access for all modes and users, regardless of age or ability.

“This approach stands in contrast to transportation planning and design processes that prioritize the movement of automobiles over all other modes,” she said.

More than 1,500 cities, counties and regional planning agencies have adopted such policy statements, she said.

In other business, the board may choose to award a bidder for the Shawnee Police Department project at 912 E. Independence.

After assessing the bids, Shawnee Police Chief Mason Wilson said his recommendation is to choose the second-lowest bid, which was submitted by Lippert Bros. Inc.

“We checked with several references and found there were issues with the lowest bidder finishing jobs on schedule and in a timely manner,” he said. “We checked several references for Lippert Bros. Inc. and received no negative feedback.”

Pottawatomie County is donating several properties to the City of Shawnee: 218 N. Kickapoo; 502 S. Kickapoo; 510 S. Kickapoo; 215 N. Aydelotte; 536 N. Aydelotte; 329 S. Aydelotte; 618 S. Broadway; and 619 N. Pottenger. Shawnee City Commissioners plan to deed those properties to South Central Industries.

On the Airport Authority agenda, Airport manager Bonnie Wilson is seeking approval to execute a commercial aeronautical services lease agreement with Buco Aviation, LLC.

The only item set for the Municipal Authority agenda is to approve the minutes from its last meeting.

Due to the observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, the 6 p.m. meeting will instead take place Tuesday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.