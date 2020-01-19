Jimmie Lynn Wilson Schmoldt

It is in quiet mourning that the Schmoldt Family announces the passing of Jimmie Lynn Wilson Schmoldt, wife of Hans Edward Schmoldt, on January 6, 2020.

Mrs. Schmoldt was born on June 25, 1926, at Itasca, Texas, the youngest of their children, to James Emery and Cora Lee Wilson. She attended the primary grades in the one-room country school in the Eureka community and graduated from high school in 1943 at Itasca, Texas. Following high school, she attended the Hillsboro, Texas, Junior College for one year, then earning her B.S. degree, summa cum laude, in education and art from Texas Christian University in 1948. During her senior year, she was employed by the Cities Service Oil Company in Bartlesville where she met her future husband.

Following graduation from the T.C.U. Jimmie married Hans Edward Schmoldt on September 4, 1948, in Hillsboro, Texas, then establishing their home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, where both were employed by the Phillips Petroleum Company.

Eight months after they were married, both resigned their positions with Phillips Petroleum in 1949 to drive a truck loaded with all of their possessions over the newly constructed graveled Alcan Military Highway an extended honeymoon in what was then still Alaska Territory. In Alaska, both took employment with the Alaska District Corps of Engineers in the engineering design of the distant early warning radar screen facing the Soviet Union. In 1950, both returned to Bartlesville to start their family and to independently establish Schmoldt Engineering Services Company.

Mrs. Schmoldt was active in many Bartlesville civic organizations, being one of the founders of the Bartlesville Art Association in the the 1950’s. She served for ten years on the board of the Bartlesville Community Concerts Association. She was a leader in the Cub Scouting program, as well as in Little League baseball. In 1977, She was honored by the city of Bartlesville and named as the “Witch of Woodland Park” where for twenty years she rode in on her broom on All Hallows’ Eve (Halloween) to entertain as many as 1,000 children with her witch’s tales and witch’s brew. She was a founding member of the Price Tower Arts Center. Jimmie and late husband Hans created the Schmoldt Foundation for Education (SFFE). She and Hans received the Bartlesville Allied Arts and Humanities award in 2001 for her distinguished contributions to the arts.

The SFFE established the Emery and Cora Wilson Valedictorian scholarships in 1998, The Salutatorian Scholarship in 2015, the Honors Award at Hill College in 2006, The Cecil Calvert Wilson Honors Award at Hill College in 2006, and the Cecil Calvert Wilson Honors Award at Texas State Tech College. In 2006 Jimmie Supported the Bartlesville Art Association’s young artists, The Bartlesville Public School Art teachers, The Westside Community Center for disadvantaged children, Jane Phillips School Christmas Gift Program, The Bartlesville Teacher of the Year, The Bartlesville School District Rising Stars Award and the Lifting Up Westchester Brighter Futures Mentoring Program in New York, The Tri-County technical Center in Bartlesville for LPN Scholarships, the Bartlesville Symphony the Price Tower Arts Center and the Ray of Hope Advocacy Center. In 2016 the Bartlesville Art Association established the Schmoldt Champions of BAA Award in her honor.

Survivors include one son, Hans Karl Schmoldt, his wife, Kathy, of Grand Junction, Colorado; one daughter, Gretchen Alice Schmoldt Wettlin, her husband, Daniel, of Silt, Colorado; eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. The couple’s youngest son, Kurt Edward Schmoldt, died of Leukemia in 1995 at Riverside, California, at the age of thirty-eight years. His son, James Edward Schmoldt and wife Sophia reside in Grand Junction, CO.

Funeral services are under the direction of the Arnold Moore and Clayton Vaughn Funeral Homes, with graveside services and interment to be in the Wilson family plot in Itasca, Texas.

Friends who may wish to remember Jimmie in memorial are invited to make a tax-deductible charitable contribution to the Bartlesville Art Association. Address to Debbie Mueggenborg, CPA, 302 SE Osage, Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74003.