First United’s purpose is to inspire and empower others to Spend Life Wisely, which includes a holistic approach to life that encompasses financial well-being, faith, health and wellness, and personal growth. Leading up to the bank’s Grand Opening event on January 30, First United will be hosting a series of Spend Life Wisely events for customers.

First United would like to thank all of the Shawnee community members who participated in last week’s Health and Wellness activities. Beginning January 20, the workshops and events offered will be centered around the Financial Well-Being pillar.

Monday, January 20 at 6:00pm – “Medicare: How it Works” workshop led by First United Well-Being Director, Jennifer Henagar. Dinner will be served at 5:30 followed by the presentation at 6:00. This workshop is free, but please RSVP to ensure an accurate headcount for dinner.

Tuesday, January 21 at 6:00pm – “Saving on Purpose” workshop led by First United Well-Being Director, Jennifer Henagar. Dinner will be served at 5:30 followed by the presentation at 6:00. This workshop is free, but please RSVP to ensure an accurate headcount for dinner.

Thursday, January 23 at 9:00am – Realtor Appreciation Breakfast

Thursday, January 23 at 5:30pm – “First Time Home Buyers” workshop led by First United’s Canda White (NMLS #469222) and Pam O’Rorke, owner and realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Benchmark Realty. Dinner will be provided with registration.

All Financial Well-Being workshops and events will take place in the First United Bank Community Room, located at 2675 N. Harrison Ave. in Shawnee, OK. Please visit http://spendlifewisely.com/upcoming-events for more details and event registration or contact Amanda Johnson at 405-481-8425.