Earlsboro resident William Boyd Ross, age 95, passed away Jan. 15, 2020, at his home.

Boyd was born Dec. 23, 1924, to Dave and Maudie Ross in Rocky, Oklahoma.

On July 1, 1946, in Hobart, Oklahoma, he married the love of his life, Bobbie Jane Christian. To that union were born three children, Terry Martin, Dena Barlor and David Ross.

Some of his hobbies were hunting and fishing. He loved his family and will be missed dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Maudie Ross; two sisters, Doris and Wanda Leford; two brothers, Adrian and Wayne.

He is survived by his three children and nine grandchildren: Jelene, Paul, Jeff, Jerry, Shawn, Jesse, Brian, Shannon, and Joshua and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, at Resthaven Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Resthaven Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.