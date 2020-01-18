Back in 1950, Phillips Petroleum decided to take the plunge with a youth swimming program.

Fashioned back then by coach Ken Treadway — who would go on to become an coach and official with the Olympics — the Phillips 66 Splash Club is still kicking and looking better than ever.

One of Treadway’s first initiatives that first campaign (1950-51) was to host a Meet of Champions.

The 69th chapter of that tradition is taking place this weekend in Bartlesville.

It began with a limited competition schedule Friday night and will continue through Sunday.

Following preliminary competition on Saturday morning, the Saturday finals begin at 5 p.m.

The Sunday prelims are set for 9 a.m., with the Sunday finals set 4 p.m..

The MOC is a qualifying event, which meant all the participants had to meet a certain time standard earlier this season in order to participate.

Chad Englehart is the Splash Club head coach.