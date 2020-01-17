Shawnee High School Junior Hanaa Saidi has been selected to attend the High School Leadership Conference on the campus of the University of Oklahoma this February.

The High School Leadership Conference is a national conference open to high school juniors. Following an application process, 300 students from across Oklahoma and the nation were chosen to attend.

"I am so very excited to be one of [the 300 who were chosen]," Saidi said. During the three-day conference, Saidi said she will attend daily sessions that will help her and the other attendees become better leaders in their schools and community.

The leadership conference is organized by OU's Campus Activities Council and is completely student led. According to the HSLC website, the purpose of this conference is "to equip, empower and inspire high school students to realize their leadership potential and make a meaningful impact on those around them."

Saidi is a member of the SHS Pride of the Pack band and served as a drum major during the past marching season. She is also chair of student relations for SHS Student Council, a member of the National Honor Society, and the Grand Representative to Missouri for the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls.