The Grove boys basketball team lost at Pryor 65-52 on Tuesday, January 14.

The Ridgerunners are now 2-7 on the season, but will get back in action on Friday, January 17 when they host Glenpool at 7:30 p.m.

Pryor 65, Grove 52

The game started off with a 2-1 Ridgerunner lead when freshman Emmanuel Crawford drove down the middle of the lane and hit a running layup. The play was kept alive because of an offensive rebound from sophomore Corbin Beal. Beal lead the team with 7 rebounds on the night.

The Ridgerunners were down 9-7 at the end of the first quarter before Pryor went on a 10-0 run to start the second quarter immediately putting Grove in a 12-point hole. The Ridgerunners fought back to within four points when Hank Hacker hit a three-pointer from the corner just before halftime making the score 28-24 at the half.

The Ridgerunners got the ball to start the third quarter and Aason Cross drilled a three-pointer with the Ridgerunners first shot. Cross lead the team with 21 points. He added 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

Greg McCurdy threw a skip pass on next possession across the court to an open Hacker who dropped another three-pointer. Hacker was had a hot hand on the night making four three-point shots in six attempts.

Two possessions later after a Beal layup, Ridgerunner Colin Rowton hit a short fadeaway jumper in the middle of the lane to give the Ridgerunners their first lead since 6:20 in the first quarter. The score was now 34-33 in favor of the Ridgerunners.

Hacker extended the lead to 37-33 a few minutes later with another three-pointer. Braden Pittman added his only two points on the next possession to keep the lead. The game continued to go back and forth spurred by the Ridgerunners offensive outburst.

The game was tied at 45 entering the fourth quarter. This is when it slowly got out of hand for the Ridgerunners as they were only able to score 7 points in the quarter.

“We did a great job fighting to get back into the game after being down by 12 in the second quarter,” Ridgerunner head coach Zach Trimble said. “We just couldn’t match them in the fourth quarter. I’m proud of the effort our boys put forth.”

The Ridgerunners shot 41.2 percent in the game and made 8 three-pointers. The Ridgerunners only shot three free throws and made two of them.

Cross was the leading scorer for the Ridgerunners putting up 21 while Hacker followed with 14 of his own. Hacker added 1 assist and 1 rebound. Rowton had 7 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. Crawford had 4 points and 3 rebounds. Beal had 4 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal. Pittman had 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist and McCurdy had 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

The Ridgerunners will host Glenpool at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 17.

Ridgerunners Schedule

12/3 v. Coweta L 50-38

12/6 v. Tahlequah L 62-47

12/10 @ Jay W 64-45

12/12 vs. East Central @ Vinita Tournament L 72-44

12/13 vs. Vinita @ Vinita Tournament W 47-44

12/14 vs. Jay @ Vinita Tournament L 52-49 2OT

12/17 @ Collinsville L 67-52

1/7 @ Skiatook L 43-38

1/14 @ Pryor L 65-52

1/17 vs. Glenpool 7:30 p.m.

1/21 vs. Claremore 7:30 p.m.

1/23 @ Jay Tournament TBA

1/24 @ Jay Tournament TBA

1/25 @ Jay Tournament TBA

1/28 @ Coweta 7:30 p.m.

1/31 @ Tahlequah 7:30 p.m.

2/4 vs. Collinsville 7:30 p.m.

2/7 vs. Skiatook 7:30 p.m.

2/8 vs. Jay 7:30 p.m.

2/11 @ Glenpool 7:30 p.m.

2/17 @ Claremore 7:30 p.m.