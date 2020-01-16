We all agree that Americans have felt disappointed with our recent presidents, and have been disappointed with them for almost 50 years.

So I repeat my contention that qualifications for candidates to our highest office are far less demanding than those for jobs that require such things as a state license even to be a hairdresser or an aircraft mechanic, for instance.

The Constitution calls for 35 years of age and native birth but in the case of John McCain even that stretched to include his birth on the Caribbean coast of Panama where I, too, was born. (Our families knew each other — they were Navy, we were Army, defending the canal.)

A Constitutional amendment should demand these additional qualities:

1. Sobriety: former addicts to drugs or alcohol need not apply.

2. Prior military service, or some patriotic equivalent.

3. Experience in governing even if only a city council or county board.

4. Not being related to another president or president’s spouse.

5. Evidence of trusting the public sufficiently to show tax returns.

6. Election to some prior public office against real opposition.

7. Not coming from the entertainment industry or media monopoly.

Please note the non-partisan nature of these suggestions, which would have ruled out the presidencies of John Quincy Adams, Ulysses Grant, Lyndon Jonson, and Hillary Clinton among others.

A democratic republic should avoid dynastic leadership or those who get us into tar-baby wars in which we ask, “Tell me how this ends,” but our presidents have so little sense of design that there is no answer.

The Constitution was meant not as a block to imagination but as an armature on which to build a more perfect union.

Harry Compton

Bartlesville