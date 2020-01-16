When you are needing assistance in tracing your family records, experienced genealogists will be available in the Local and Family History Room of the Bartlesville Public Library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

These volunteer genealogists will be available to guide you, whether you are beginning family research or need suggestions to further your research. It is helpful to bring any family information — names, dates, or places you already have.

The purpose of the Bartlesville Genealogical Society is to promote and encourage the common interest of family genealogy. All genealogy assistance is a free service provided by the Society.

For more information about the Bartlesville Genealogical Society, including membership options and meeting information, see “Bartlesville Genealogical Society” on Facebook.