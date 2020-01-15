The Tecumseh basketball teams played host to Jones Tuesday night and came away with a split decision.

TECUMSEH— The Tecumseh basketball teams played host to Jones Tuesday night and came away with a split decision.

The Lady Savages found out why the Lady Longhorns are the second-ranked team in Class 2A, dropping a 53-35 decision, before the Savages fought their way to a 56-25 win.

The nightcap featured seven lead changes and two ties between the Savages and Longhorns.

Tecumseh jumped on the Longhorns early, sprinting out to a 9-0 lead with 5:41 left in the first quarter. Jones chipped away to get the count to 15-10 by the end of the frame.

Back-to-back 3-point plays by Jones’ Corbin Talley gave the Longhorns their first lead of the contest, 16-15, with 7:23 left in the half.

The two teams traded punches the remainder of the half and the Savages led 29-28 at the half.

The Tecumseh guard tandem of Jacob Green and Kainan Ryan gave Jones fits all night long. The two guards scored 17 points each in the victory and came up with big plays down the stretch.

“Those two (Green and Ryan) really help us and stepped up big down the stretch,” said Tecumseh head coach Bryant Edwards.

Tecumseh led 43-41 after three and found themselves tied, 49-49, with the pesky Longhorns with 2:48 left in the game.

That’s when the guard duo turned it up. Green hit a driving reverse lay up with 1:56 left to give Tecumseh the lead for good.

Ryan hit two free throws with :57 left to up the count to 53-49, then took an Alex Schovanec block the full length of the court to secure the Savage win.

Tecumseh’s Marcus Fuell joined Green and Ryan in double-figure scoring with 12.

Tecumseh, ranked 18 in Class 4A, improve to 9-2 on the season.

In the girls’ game, the first quarter doomed the Lady Savages. Jones took a 15-2 lead after the first quarter and had a stranglehold on the lead the rest of the way.

The Lady Longhorns’ size gave the Lady Savages all it could handle. Caley Young and Tirzah Moore dominated inside the paint for Jones. Young led all scorers with 14 and Moore added 13.

The Lady Savages played Jones fairly even after the first frame. Tecumseh trailed 28-10 at the half and 45-23 after the third quarter. They outscored Jones 12-8 in the final quarter.

Katelyn LaFrance led Tecumseh with 10 points and Tawny Billy scored eight.

The Tecumseh squads will travel to Noble Friday night.