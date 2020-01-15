The Shawnee Board of Education declared January School Board Recognition Month in their first meeting of 2020 Monday, Jan. 13.

According to Board Member Larry Walker, the month encourages the community and surrounding areas to show their appreciation and thanks to members of other school boards for their hard work and dedication to their communities.

In the declaration, Walker said all citizens are encouraged to recognize board members and other staff members who spend their time make their school systems better and giving opportunities to the children of their communities.