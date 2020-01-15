The Class 4A Classen SAS squads swept Class 2A Dale Tuesday as the girls prevailed 84-58 and the boys were 68-46 winners.

DALE — The Class 4A Classen SAS squads swept Class 2A Dale Tuesday as the girls prevailed 84-58 and the boys were 68-46 winners.

Classen’s girls, ranked second, had four players score in double figures.

Micah Gray led the way with 16 points and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs finished with 15.

For Dale, Elaine Witt and Danyn Witt tallied 10 points each. Faith Wright finished with nine.

“Classen is very, very good,” Dale coach Eric Smith said. “They are very athletic, quick and talented.”

Lang posted two 3-point field goals. Gray had four treys.

Dale, ranked fifth in 2A, is 8-5.

Boys

Classen SAS 68, Dale 46

Eighth-ranked Classen was up just 31-29 at halftime but outscored the hosts 18-10 in the third quarter and 19-8 over the last eight minutes.

Anthony Turner headed Classen’s scoring with 17.

For Dale, Trae Thompson was the high scorer with 19, followed by Dallen Forsythe with 13 and Ike Shirey with eight.

Shirey and Forsythe recorded two treys apiece.

Dale, No. 1 in 2A and possessor of a 12-2 record, hit 7-of-12 charity tosses.

“They were the most athletic team we’ve faced,” Dale coach Jeff Edmonson said. “They have good size and they hurt us on the boards.”

Dale will be at Bethel Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.