The Oklahoma Baptist University women's basketball team closed out their first home stand of 2020, falling to Arkansas Tech, 91-64, Saturday afternoon at the Noble Complex.

McKenzie Cooper led the way for the Bison putting up 16 points. It was Cooper's fourth straight game in which she put up over 10 points.

Andreja Peciuraite found herself in the top three scorers for OBU for the second game in a row as she put up 12 points. Briana Marshall rounded out the top three for the Bison, scoring 11.

Raley Farquhar put up a season high with nine points, going a team-best 3-of-5 from behind the arc. Four Bison - Cooper, Peciuraite, Marshall and Charissa Price - all finished the afternoon with two steals apiece.

The Bison struggled in the first half, never gaining significant momentum and took a 20-point deficit into the break. In the second half, OBU was able to find a small spark in the final nine minutes as Farquhar, Marshall and Kaydee Banks combined for five straight three-pointers. Unfortunately for the Bison, the Golden Suns were able to answer with shots of their own and held on to take the win.

The Bison's quest for their first conference win will continue this week with contests in Bethany and Alva as OBU takes on Southern Nazarene on Thursday and Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday.