Gay Gower, 86, of Tecumseh, passed from this life Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, and from 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Stephanie Stephens, Broadway United Methodist Church in Tecumseh, and Reverend Will Bentley officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

