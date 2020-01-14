MIAMI — Abby Broyles, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Jim Inhofe, is making Miami and Ottawa County an early stop on the campaign trail.

“I’m coming to Miami in this early stage of my campaign because these are families forgotten by Jim Inhofe and they deserve better than a senator who’s only looking out for his own self interests,” said Broyles, a journalist turned attorney.

“I’m running because I care about people and moving our state forward. I’m ready to meet people in Miami, listen and go to work for them — not flood them.”

An appearance Saturday night was postponed because of the wintry weather.

It has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Feb 22 at the Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce.

After graduating from college in California in 2½ years, Broyles spent almost eight years in front of a TV camera — covering the state capitol — before going to law school at Oklahoma City University.

This will be the first time for Broyles to seek public office.

“I’m probably crazy for running against Jim Inhofe, but I am doing it anyway,” she said. “I never imagined running for office. I spent half my life either wanting to be a journalist or being one.”

She said she sought advise from former Gov. Brad Henry before launching her campaign.

“I called him to have him talk me out of running, but instead, it was exactly the opposite,” Broyles said. “I just think Jim Inhofe is everything that is wrong with Washington, D.C.”

A New York Times article several months ago that centered on Miami, Grand Lake water levels and Inhofe played a key role in convincing her to launch a campaign.

Healthcare will be the biggest platform in her campaign.

“Healthcare is just too expensive,” Broyles said. “Too many people choose to go without healthcare. I support having a public option, but I am not completely signed on to Medicare-for-all.”

If approved by voters, State Question 802, would expand Medicaid to cover certain low-income adults whose income does not exceed 133 percent of the federal poverty level.

She also is concerned about prescription costs and remedying the opioid crisis.