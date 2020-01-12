By Christy Summers

Sunday

Jan 12, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Betty Elleman


Betty Jean Elleman, 97, of Bartlesville, died Jan. 2. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. ,Jan. 18, at Kingdom Hall. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Thomas Gullett


Thomas “Tommy” Gullett, 54, of Pawhuska, died Thursday.


Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.


Donald Lynn


Donald Lee Lynn, 79, of Nowata, died Thursday.


Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Fern Cartwright


Fern Crawford Cartwright, of Bartlesville, died Thursday. Memorial service will be at a later date. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.