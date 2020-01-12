Friday was a split decision day for the Davis basketball teams as they continued play at the Charles K. Heatley Classic in Lindsay.

Friday was a split decision day for the Davis basketball teams as they continued play at the Charles K. Heatley Classic in Lindsay. The Lady Wolves managed to get a victory over Community Christian, while the Wolves struggled in a loss against Lexington. Girls Davis 64 CCS 42 A day after struggling to score, the Lady Wolves broke out of their shell and exploded on offense in a blowout victory over Community Christian. Logan Pruitt led all scorers with 18 points in the game as Davis built a 22-3 lead in the first quarter. Davis kept the pressure up in the second as the Lady Wolves scored 17 points to lead 39-12 going into the locker room. CCS responded by outscoring the Lady Wolves 18-12 in the third quarter, but Davis finished the game strong with a 13-12 fourth quarter run. Jolee Grinstead scored 16 points for Davis, with Grace Murphy putting in 10 points. Boys Lexington 60 Davis 45 For the second straight day the Davis Wolves couldn’t find a rhythm as they were handed a loss by the Lexington Bulldogs in the consolation semifinals. Lexington led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter, before Davis narrowed the gap to 23-21 going into the break. However, the Bulldogs came back with a 17-13 third quarter run before outscoring Davis 20-11 in the fourth quarter. Colin Dulaney and Dakota Bridenstine led Davis with eight points apiece, while Dane Parker had seven points.