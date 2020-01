Several area high schools played rare Thursday games with mixed results.

The Barnsdall Lady Panthers fell to Prue, 60-29, in the Regent Prep tournament, while the Nowata girls outlasted Commerce, 32-27, at the Commerce tourney.

On the boys side, the Barnsdall Panthers hammered out a much needed win, 50-45, against Riverfield Country, in the Regent Prep tourney.

Nowata boys knocked off Afton, 65-43, at the Commerce tourney.

Follow-up reports are planned for Tuesday.