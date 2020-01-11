For the first time, South Central Industries (SCI) is about to host its first prom geared toward special needs individuals in the area. The inaugural event will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 7 at Life.church, at 5113 N. Harrison in Shawnee.

“The dance is open to all special needs adults in the community, not just SCI clients,” SCI Executive Director Tina Hanna said.

She said through financial sponsorships the party will be free to attend and is for guests 18 years old and older.

Hanna said since most of society is naturally included in such a traditional event, it can often be taken for granted; for some in the community that access is not so easy or openly offered.

“We want our area special needs individuals to have this chance to experience a life moment,” Hanna said. “And in a welcoming environment.”

Hanna said some local businesses have already stepped up, providing services like hair and makeup or items like formal dresses.

The addition of a personal crown and boutonniere or a tiara and corsage will complete each guest's formal attire.

At the venue, each guest and their buddy will walk down the red carpet into an evening filled with dinner, dancing, karaoke, photo booths, a glow room and various activities.

Hanna said the idea to host a prom here came after several SCI clients got the opportunity to attend a prom in Tulsa last year.

“Everyone had so much fun, and the inclusion was very positive,” she said. “They all got so much out of it.”

So, the Night to Dream prom was born and is planned to become an annual event, Hanna said.

For this special party, Hanna said her goal is to secure 200 participants, 200 buddies and 200 volunteers.

“We need a lot of hands,“ SCI events coordinator Lacie King said.

Volunteers

Many volunteers are being sought to make the night successful.

Each prom guest (special needs individual) will be paired up with a prom buddy (volunteer). These volunteers will be given instruction about any special needs their guest may have.

“For example, a guest may need to take extra breaks during the event,” Hanna said.

Also, help is needed for set-up and tear-down at the venue; check-in and registration; dinner service, activity hosts; parking assistance; and greeters and ushers.

The deadline to volunteer is Jan. 31.

Sponsorship

Several sponsorship opportunities are available to help fund the event.

Platinum ($10,000) —

• Full sponsor recognition on the SCI website, including links to the organization

• Sponsor's spotlight in social media outlets

Diamond ($5,000) —

• Recognition on the SCI website, including links to the organization

• Catering of food

• Vendor sponsored: sensory room, caregiver meal and caregiver lounge

Gold ($1,000) —

• Recognition on social media outlets

• Photo booth

• Photography and video

• Decorations

• Corsages and boutonnieres for attendees

Silver ($500) —

• Sponsor five guests for the following experiences: walking the red carpet, karaoke room, balloon artists, caricature drawing, magicians, glow room and more

Bronze ($250) —

• Sponsor one participant and buddy for all of the following: dinner, hair and makeup, tiara or crown, corsage or boutonniere, shoe shine

The sponsorship deadline is Jan. 17.

For more information, to sponsor, register or volunteer, call (405) 275-3851, visit southcentralindustriesinc.com or email info@scinighttodream.com.