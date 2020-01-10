WASHINGTON — (TNS) Faced with the possibility of a full-scale war with Iran, President Donald Trump chose Wednesday to de-escalate, wrapping a conciliatory message in bellicose rhetoric as he denounced the country’s leaders but ordered no new military action in response to Tehran’s missile attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.

Trump said he would impose additional economic sanctions on Iran _ a move of limited impact given the multiple, strict sanctions already in place _ but otherwise did not retaliate for the missile strikes.

“Our great American forces are prepared for anything,” Trump said in a speech from the White House. “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.”

Even as he bragged about U.S. military superiority and, specifically, about “our missiles” being “big, powerful, accurate, lethal and fast,” Trump sounded a note of restraint.

“The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it,” he said. “We do not want to use it.”

Trump noted that no Americans or Iraqis were killed by the at least 15 ballistic missiles fired from Iran, “because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of forces, and an early warning system that worked very well.”

U.S. commanders in Iraq appeared to have considerable advance warning of the attack, providing time for military personnel to take cover.

In addition to the United States’ own intelligence capabilities, Iraq’s prime minister, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, said Wednesday that Iran warned Baghdad roughly 80 minutes before the attack began. The Iranians said that “the strike would be limited to places where the U.S. Army is present in Iraq without specifying (the strikes’) targets,” he said.

Some military experts said Iran appeared to have calibrated the strike to minimize casualties, aiming at airplane hangars and other equipment at the two bases that were targeted.

Iran described the attack as “harsh retaliation” for the U.S. drone strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, one of the country’s most powerful officials.

Only days ago, Trump had threatened that he would order an attack if Iran hit U.S. bases or interests. But in Wednesday’s speech, he called for the U.S. and other world powers to negotiate a new deal with Iran to control that country’s nuclear program and urging joint U.S.-Iranian efforts against the Islamic State militants.

In the hours immediately after the attack, both Tehran and Washington signaled that they were prepared to back away from the brink without further escalation. Trump’s speech solidified that impression, at least for now.

Analysts cautioned, however, that Iran would be likely to find other, more covert ways to retaliate in the months, and perhaps years, to come, including possible terrorist attacks or cyberattacks on U.S. institutions.

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq could also act to keep the fight alive. Wednesday night in Baghdad, explosions rocked the city’s central district in what officials said was a rocket attack near the U.S. Embassy compound.

An Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary faction, Asaeb Ahl al-Haq, claimed responsibility on Twitter for the rocket attack, which it said was intended to avenge the death of Abu Mahdi Muhandis, a prominent militia leader who was killed last week alongside Soleimani.

While portraying Iran’s retaliatory strikes as something less than a major provocation, Trump, who was flanked by the vice president and his national security team as he spoke from a teleprompter, defended the strike against Soleimani, whom he labeled a “terrorist.” He made no mention, however, of the supposedly “imminent” threat from Soleimani that administration officials initially used to justify the attack.

Like Trump, Iran also sought to present an image at home of resolute determination in the fight even as the country’s leaders sent signals internationally of a desire to de-escalate.

Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency claimed that “some 80 U.S. Army personnel have been killed and nearly 200 more wounded in the missile attacks.” The Iranians presented no evidence to back up that claim.

An official statement from the Iranian army promised that, if the U.S. ratcheted up military action against Iran, “the slap which was hit on its face will turn into a crushing steel fist.”

The country’s leadership signaled the missile strike did not mark an end to its fight with the U.S. or its ultimate goal of expelling American forces from the Middle East.

Iran’s “final answer” to Soleimani’s killing “will be to kick all US forces out of the region,” President Hassan Rouhani tweeted.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader, echoed those sentiments in a speech Wednesday while portraying the current detente as a matter of the U.S. backing off.

“They know that if they enter a conflict and a hard military confrontation with us, they will be trapped,” Khameni said. “Yes, they would deal a blow to us. But they would possibly be dealt manifold blows. They’ve understood this.”

As he often does, Trump used his speech to score domestic political points. He aimed nearly as much scorn at past American presidents as at the Iranians.

“For far too long _ all the way back to 1979, to be exact _ nations have tolerated Iran’s destructive and destabilizing behavior in the Middle East and beyond. Those days are over,” Trump said.

The missiles Iran fired at U.S. targets Tuesday night were “paid for with the funds made available by the last administration,” he asserted _ a reference to his long-standing claim that the Obama administration acted improperly when it returned billions of dollars in frozen Iranian funds as part of the 2015 international agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump urged world powers to abandon once and for all the “foolish” 2015 deal, which he incorrectly said was signed in 2013. He called on the major European powers, Russia and China, which helped negotiate the agreement, to join with the U.S. and forge a “deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place.”

Surprisingly, Trump said he would ask NATO, an organization he repeatedly has criticized and undermined, to play a more central role in talks with Iran. He and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke by phone later Wednesday, and the president “asked NATO to become more involved” in the Middle East, according to a readout from NATO headquarters.

Iran could “have a great future” of prosperity and harmony with the world, Trump said, adding that the U.S. is ready to “embrace peace with all who seek it.”

With the president’s nine minutes of remarks from the White House foyer Wednesday morning, the immediate crisis may now ease, although Iran’s retaliation may not be over, just on hold and potentially more covert in the months and even years ahead.

“I am skeptical that Iran is done with its retaliation,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said Wednesday, an assessment shared by many Iran analysts.

“I am hopeful that the Iranians will recognize that de-escalation is the wisest course for all parties. But given Iran’s long _ decades-long _ history of aggressive action towards the United States, both overt and covert, I am concerned that we not let our guard down.”

The long-term impact of the quick military de-escalation on foreign policy is less clear given the president’s repeated vows to punish Iran. Trump has urged Iran’s leaders to negotiate with him in the past, and while he offered that olive branch again on Wednesday, he did not make any specific offers to loosen the economic strictures that have choked Iran’s economy _ a key Iranian demand.

The tit-for-tat attacks between the U.S. and Iran already have destabilized the volatile region.

After the drone strike on Soleimani, Iran announced it would no longer abide by restrictions on uranium enrichment imposed by the 2015 nuclear deal.

The future of the U.S. military presence in Iraq is now an open question, with the Iraqi parliament having voted for a nonbinding measure that demanded a U.S. withdrawal. An end to the U.S. troop presence, something Trump has sought, could create a vacuum filled by Islamic State or Iran-backed Shiite militias at a time when anti-American sentiment is inflamed.