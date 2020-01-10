Garnett Hatheway

Garnett Marie Hatheway, 79, of Bartlesville, died Dec. 31, 2019.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Dewey Cemetery directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Charles Lee

Charles Dean Lee, 89, of Dewey, died Tuesday.

Family will receive friends from 6 — 8 p.m., Jan. 10 at Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel. Visitation will also be from 12 — 8 p.m. Friday and 9 — 11 a.m. Saturday.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Dewey Christian Church. Interment will follow in the Dewey Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Michael Camden

Michael Benton Camden, 72, of McPherson, Kan., formerly of Dewey, died Monday.

Family will receive friends from 2 — 4 p.m., Sunday at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, at Fort Gibson National Veterans Cemetery in Fort Gibson.

Services are under the direction of Family Funeral Home, McPherson, Kan.