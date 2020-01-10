Blood Donors Invited to 11th Annual 97.5 KMOD New Year Blood Drive

The 97.5 KMOD Blood Drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) marks eleven years of rockin’ Oklahomans to give life-saving blood.

Bartlesville area residents can donate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at Washington Park Mall for a chance to win a 2020 Rocklahoma VIP prize package.

Each donor will also receive a limited-edition KMOD New Year Blood Drive t-shirt, while supplies last.

“97.5 KMOD provides the enthusiasm needed at this critical time to encourage community support of blood donation,” said Jan Laub, Executive Director, Oklahoma Blood Institute Tulsa.

“In January, our typical, three-day supply of blood for Oklahomans in need, is susceptible to weather that can deter donors. 97.5 KMOD has stepped up the past eleven years to promote the need to get out and give. We especially ask 97.5 KMOD listeners — and all Oklahomans — to take an hour to provide life-saving blood.”

Oklahoma Blood Institute is the state’s local non-profit blood center providing blood to nearly 90% of the medical facilities across the state including all Children’s, Veterans and Indian Hospitals. Each donation provides life-saving blood for up to three Oklahomans.

Healthy adults, 16 and older, are encouraged to donate. Donations can be made every 56 days. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, visit www.obi.org or call 877-340-8777.