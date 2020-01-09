The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise and Patriot Auto Group are just months away from recognizing the best area students and athletes in its annual Night of Scholars and Champions event.

The achievements of the region’s best students and athletes will be highlighted at an unique banquet this spring, where two athletes will win $1,000 scholarships and one outstanding student will win a brand new car.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to shine,” said E-E Advertising Consultant Jamie Unkenholz. “Twelve area high schools are participating in this program and we are very excited to recognize these kids for their academic achievements throughout the school year and to encourage outstanding performance in both the classroom and life in general.”

Each month, 12 participating schools have been submitting students who have an excellent grade point average, display community leadership qualities, active volunteerism and high moral integrity.

The nominations are then sent to a panel of three judges — Tri County Tech Deputy Superintendent Tammie Stroebel, retired state senator Earl Sears and public education advocate George Halkiades— who select two students each month to be recognized as the Examiner-Enterprise and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month, sponsored by Truity Credit Union.

The students will be featured in articles in the Examiner-Enterprise each month. At the end of the school year, the students of the month will be reviewed once more by the judges and one student will be selected as the Student of the Year during a banquet in early May.

In addition to recognizing outstanding student leaders each month, the Examiner-Enterprise and Patriot Auto Group also will highlight a student athlete each week. EE Sports Editor Mike Tupa will review the 12 area schools athletic programs weekly and select a student to be recognized. At the end of the school year, one boy athlete and one girl athlete will be selected as the Athlete of the Year during the banquet.

The top boy and girl will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to a college or university of their choice.