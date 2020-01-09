Charlene Joann Whittington, 80, of Shawnee, passed from this life Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home.

Charlene Joann Whittington, 80, of Shawnee, passed from this life Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at Johnson Cemetery in Shawnee with Alan Colbert and George Blanchard officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.