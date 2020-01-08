The Ardmore City Commission voted to approve a $162,000 bid for the construction of a storm sewer along the north side of Monroe Street during their meeting Monday evening. The work will include approximately 800 feet of a 48-inch storm sewer and junction boxes. It will also eliminate a road hazard, improve drainage and according to City Engineer Thomas Mansur, will be the first step in eventually widening the entire road in the near future.

“My hope is to get the storm sewer in place and then sometime in the next year or two actually go ahead and widen the street and put in curb and gutter over from Washington to Hargrove,” Mansur said. “This will also improve the bus access there at the school, and this is the first part of that.”

The bid awarded came to a total of $261,995, and while this is almost $80,000 more than Mansur’s estimate of the project’s cost, it is over $100,000 less than the other bid received for $347,750. Mansur said he thought the winning bid was a “fair price” and added that the crew was “ready to roll,” so the storm sewer project should start in the near future.

Other items approved by commissioners during the meeting included:

▪ Craig Gerken, Pam Kimbrough and Pat Ownbey were all appointed to the Ardmore Development Authority to serve a first three year term expiring in January of 2023.

▪ The Ardmore Fire Department will accept a grant from the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security in the amount of $60,950 to replace the hazmat chemical identification unit.

▪ The Ardmore Fire Department will be declaring their public safety trailer to be surplus. The department received the trailer in 2005 and it was used in fire safety demonstrations to area students. As the program has evolved, the trailer was no longer needed, so it will be donated to the Healdton Fire Department to be used to help teach students in other parts of the county fire safety.