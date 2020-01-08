Sophomore Leah Brannon supplied 27 points, her season high, as Chandler’s girls outlasted Meeker 58-45 Tuesday.

CHANDLER — Sophomore Leah Brannon supplied 27 points, her season high, as Chandler’s girls outlasted Meeker 58-45 Tuesday.

Chandler outscored the visitors 18-5 in the final eight minutes after a 40-all tie.

Brannon had 17 opening-half points, then went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in the last quarter as Chandler moved to 7-3 on the season.

Morgan Fowble, a Chandler senior, notched 11 points. Lexi Lopez tallied 19 points for Meeker and teammate Callie Sellers scored 11.

Chandler will be matched up against Yale at 4:20 p.m. Thursday in first-day play of the Ripley Tournament.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.