It's the beginning of a busy week for the Class 5A fourth-ranked Shawnee Wolves as they play four basketball games in five days, beginning tonight, by hosting the Western Heights Jets in Suburban Conference play at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

It’s the beginning of a busy week for the Class 5A fourth-ranked Shawnee Wolves as they play four basketball games in five days, beginning tonight, by hosting the Western Heights Jets in Suburban Conference play at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Shawnee, 5-1 on the season, plays at approximately 8 p.m. after the Lady Wolves, 5-4, take on Western Heights for the second time this season at 6:30 p.m.

The Shawnee boys not only play tonight but are in action in three straight games, Thursday-Saturday, in the East Central Oklahoma Classic at Ada High School. Tonight’s game is the only one this week for the Lady Wolves.

Coach Ron Arthur’s Wolves are coming off a hard-fought 53-48 victory at Ada Friday night. The trio of Tanner Morris, KaVeon Sharp and Jaylon Orange combined for 32 of Shawnee’s 43 points. Morris tallied 13 to go with four steals and Sharp collected 10 points to go with four steals. Orange ended up with nine points and a pair of treys.

The Jets were on the short end of a 63-55 score at Duncan Friday night.

After tonight’s action, the Shawnee boys will square off with Durant at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the first round of the Ada tournament. Should the Wolves prevail, they will take on the Broken Bow-Newcastle winner at 5:30 p.m. Friday. A Shawnee loss means that the Wolves play again at 11:30 a.m. on Friday against the Broken Bow-Newcastle loser.

The Lady Wolves will be trying to stop a two-game losing skid after falling at Ada Friday night.

Alesia Thomas tossed in 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting with three 3-pointers. Aubrie Megehee nailed 6-of-8 shots from the floor and collected 14 points and Esabelle Ramirez tacked on 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 free shots.

The Western Heights girls were hammered by host Duncan, 58-26, Friday night.

Shawnee and Western Heights met in the first round of the Duncan Tournament on Jan. 2 with the Lady Wolves rolling to a 55-18 rout, behind 13 points from Ramirez, 12 from Thomas and 11 from Kailey Henry. Paris Davis scored seven and Autumn Gray had five for the Jets in that contest.

After tonight, the next action for the Shawnee girls will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Guthrie.

Other area games tonight:

Bethel at Mt. St. Mary

Dale at Preston

Seminole at Prague

Meeker at Chandler

Tupelo at Earlsboro

Varnum at Asher

Liberty Academy at Family of Faith