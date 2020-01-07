The Pottawatomie County Commissioners voted to honor area veterans once a month in 2020 during their regular meeting Monday, Jan. 6.

According to District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis, who introduced the idea, honorees would come to the meeting, share their story and receive thanks for their service.

Commissioners also discussed the possibly of the veterans receiving a plaque and will continue to develop the idea as the beginning of the new year progresses.

In addition to honoring veterans, Environmental Deputy Shaun Copelin also proposed his idea to Commissioners of honoring Environmental Crimes volunteers once a month.

Copelin explained it would be a good way to show their appreciation for community support and help.

Commissioners also approved of the proposal in their Monday morning meeting.