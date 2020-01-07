Gov. Stitt issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 26-Feb. 1 Oklahoma School Choice Week. In doing so, he joined dozens of other governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide in recognizing the historic celebration of education.

Oklahomans have planned 665 events and activities to celebrate opportunity in education during the Week, including rallies, roundtable discussions, festivals, school fairs, and more.

Nationwide, Americans will participate in 50,000 independently planned celebrations, with the goal of sparking conversations about educational choice and the different types of learning that parents want for their children.

“We thank Gov. Stitt for issuing this proclamation and making School Choice Week official in Oklahoma,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “We wish Oklahoma families the best in their National School Choice Week celebrations and hope they use the Week as an opportunity to find the best educational setting for their child.”

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.