Burton Ray “Burt” Gill, 90, of Tecumseh, passed from this life Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Marty Shirey, Full Circle Church in Shawnee, and Phil Thompson, Liberty Baptist Church in Shawnee, officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

