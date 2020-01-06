Seminole State College classes are scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 13. Special extended office hours will take place in an effort to provide students extra time to enroll for the 2020 spring semester.

Extended enrollment hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 through Thursday, Jan. 9; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. Students are encouraged to come register for classes before the spring semester begins.

For help with enrollment, students may visit with advisors in person inside the Walkingstick Student Services Center – located just off of Highway 9 on the south side of campus – or call 405-382-9230. Current students may enroll with their assigned academic advisor.

Beginning Jan. 13, SSC offices will resume regular hours, which are: Monday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to the regular term classes, SSC also offers 8-week, evening and Saturday classes. Many courses are offered at times to accommodate working adults. Additional course offerings will be announced throughout the semester. Class schedules detailing course offerings are available on the College’s website at www.sscok.edu.

For more information on classes or enrollment at Seminole State, contact the SSC Admissions Office at 405-382-9230.