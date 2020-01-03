Mary Sue Presley, 75-year-old Seminole resident, passed from this life on Dec. 30, 2019, in Shawnee.

She was born Feb. 6, 1944, in Wewoka, Oklahoma, to Carl and Bernice Minter. She attended Wewoka Public Schools and was married to Olan D. Black. They had two children, Sherrie and Roy. On June 22, 1971, she married Harold Presley in Seminole. The two enjoyed traveling and camping at Lake Texoma together. They were married for 41 years.

Sue had a successful career at Wrangler for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. You could always count on getting an Oreo from the cookie jar when you went to her house.

Sue is survived by daughter; Sherrie Tipken and her husband Dale of Shawnee, son; Roy Black of Seminole, granddaughters; Sommer Yancey and her husband Ryan of Shawnee, and Cassie Cawyer and her husband Michael of Edmond, great-grandsons; Oliver and Ethan Cawyer of Edmond, and sister; Joann Jones of Seminole.

Sue was preceded in death by her late husband, Harold Presley; her parents, Carl and Bernice Minter; and brothers, David, Jim and Sam Minter.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at The Regency in Shawnee and Good Shepherd Hospice.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel in Seminole.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home.