A Marietta woman is facing complaints of child neglect after allegedly transporting two minor children in a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to Love County court documents, Mariah Danielle Boyer, 27, is accused of being under the influence of alcohol while traveling on Highway 77 at around 4 a.m. on Christmas Day with two children, ages 6 and 5, in the vehicle.

A Love County Deputy was reportedly dispatched to the area of Highway 77 and Atkins Lane due to a call reporting a red Kia minivan driving south in the northbound lane of traffic, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, the deputy allegedly found the minivan parked on the west side of the roadway in the grass and running. “As I approached the driver’s window, I saw a female driver asleep,” the deputy stated in the report. “I also saw that there was what appeared to be vomit on the center console, next to the driver.”

According to the report, the deputy knocked on the window and Boyer woke up, put the vehicle in drive and began “chaotically” adjusting the air conditioning. After a second knock, she reportedly rolled down the window and the deputy began to question her.

“I asked Boyer where she was coming from and she said that she was out drinking with her friends and then drove to her mom’s house to pick up her kids,” the deputy stated in the report, adding that two small children were allegedly sleeping in the back seats of the van.

The children’s maternal grandmother reportedly arrived to take custody of the children and the deputy administered the Standardized Field Sobriety Test on Boyer. According to the report, the deputy recognized signs that Boyer was intoxicated and a breath test allegedly indicated that she was intoxicated above the legal limit.

Boyer was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Love County Jail with a bond of $15,000.

If found guilty of child neglect Boyer faces imprisonment in the custody of the Department of Corrections not exceeding life, imprisonment in the county jail not exceeding one year, or a fine of no more than $5,000, or both imprisonment and a fine.

Boyer may face an additional fine of $1,000 or imprisonment for 10 days to one year for a misdemeanor charge of actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.