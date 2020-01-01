Paul Morrison

Paul Eugene Morrison, 86, of Bartlesville, died Dec 26th. Memorial service will be Jan. 3, 2020 at 2pm at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.

Harold Henry

Harold Roger Henry, 85, of Tahlequah, died Saturday. Visitation will be Jan. 2, 2020 9AM-8PM at Stumpff Funeral Home. Graveside services will be January 4, 2020 at 2pm at Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery.

John Pullins

John E. Pullins, 91, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Services are pending and will be announced by Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Margaret Gilmore

Margaret Caroline Gilmore, 84, of Dewey, died Monday.

Services are pending and will be announced by Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Patricia Hamil

Patricia Hamil of Nowata, died Monday. Services are pending and will be announced by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.