Memorial services for Micheal Ray Forbach, 58, of Shawnee will be held at a later date.

Memorial services for Micheal Ray Forbach, 58, of Shawnee will be held at a later date.

Mr. Forbach passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at his home. He was born March 14, 1961 at San Bernadino, California. He lived in the Shawnee area all his life and attended Shawnee schools.

Mr. Forbach served in the U. S. Army.

Survivors include a daughter, Savannah Chapman and husband Kenneth, Atwood; a step-daughter, Tamra Nuckols, Meeker; his grandchildren, Kobe Chapman, Konawa; Terrian Harris, Lindsey Chapman and Bobbie Chapman, all of Atwood; a great-grandson, Everest Chapman, Konawa; his siblings, Jeff Lewis, Shawnee, Robert Lewis, Ada, Tony Lewis, Tuttle, Phillip Lewis, Stonewall, Mitchel Lewis, Ada and Mellissa Kilcrease, Ada.

He was preceded in death by his parents, JoAnn Simpson Lewis and James Lewis and a brother, Darrell Lewis.