With the conclusion of the NFL's regular season over the weekend, the first 20 picks are set. The remaining 12 slots will be filled post-playoffs.

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

2. Washington (3-13)

3. Detroit (3-12-1)

4. NY Giants (4-12)

5. Miami (5-11)

6. LA Chargers (5-11)

7. Carolina (5-11)

8. Arizona (5-10-1)

9. Jacksonville (6-10)

10. Cleveland (6-10)

11. NY Jets (7-9)

12. Oakland (7-9)

13. Indianapolis (7-9)

14. Tampa Bay (7-9)

15. Denver (7-9)

16. Atlanta (7-9)

17. Cowboys (8-8)

18. Pittsburgh (to Miami) (8-8)

19. Chicago (to Oakland) (8-8)

20. LA Rams (to Jacksonville (9-7)